In an article in the News & Record on June 29, Mike Fulp (owner of 311 Speedway, who experienced backlash after making jokes about “Bubba rope”) declares that he is “not a racist.” Mike, you seem genuinely baffled that so many people are upset by your “jokes.”
You don’t need to hear my voice added to the chorus of voices condemning you, so I’ll say this instead: Please use this moment as an opportunity to learn something about yourself and history. Please try to see the history you’re alluding to from a different perspective. Please try to develop some empathy.
You can start by reading Michele Norris’ incredibly powerful piece on lynching (https://tinyurl.com/y5mqzthw).
If you’re really “not a bad dude,” as you say, you will be moved — and perhaps that will be a first step toward becoming a better “dude.”
Gaither Terrell
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.