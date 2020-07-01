311 Protest (copy) (copy)

The Rev. Greg Drumwright (left) of Greensboro and another protester hear apologies from 311 Speedway owner Mike Fulp (right), who last week advertised “Bubba Rope’’ for sale on Facebook in the wake of the Bubba Wallace noose incident at Talladega Superspeedway.

 Courtesy of the Rev. Greg Drumwright

In an article in the News & Record on June 29, Mike Fulp (owner of 311 Speedway, who experienced backlash after making jokes about “Bubba rope”) declares that he is “not a racist.” Mike, you seem genuinely baffled that so many people are upset by your “jokes.”

You don’t need to hear my voice added to the chorus of voices condemning you, so I’ll say this instead: Please use this moment as an opportunity to learn something about yourself and history. Please try to see the history you’re alluding to from a different perspective. Please try to develop some empathy.

You can start by reading Michele Norris’ incredibly powerful piece on lynching (https://tinyurl.com/y5mqzthw).

If you’re really “not a bad dude,” as you say, you will be moved — and perhaps that will be a first step toward becoming a better “dude.”

Gaither Terrell

High Point

