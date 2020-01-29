I never felt this way before about Republicans, but if the Republicans are not going to allow us to get rid of this evil president right now, the only thing left to do is to get rid of the Republican Party, or at least as many Republican senators as possible.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
Good! That’s why we have elections. Put up your 2 socialists and former VP who admits he’s too old and see how they do this November.
Drama! Drama! Drama! OMG, the liberals are having hizzy fits, It is becoming laughable. How are we supposed to take any of this hysteria seriously?
