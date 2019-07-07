Jarring images of border cells surface ahead of July 4 (copy)

In this Feb.19, 2019 file photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. A government spokesman says President Donald Trump’s administration is evaluating vacant properties near five U.S. cities as potential permanent sites to hold unaccompanied migrant children. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber said Wednesday that property is being assessed in and around Atlanta; Phoenix; Dallas; Houston; and San Antonio, Texas.

 Wilfredo Lee

For a better understanding of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, consider your situation if a dozen people, some with children, entered your home uninvited this afternoon.

And at that moment, consider that you are charged with feeding, clothing, sheltering and providing any needed medical services to them for days on end.

And the next day, and each day after that, another dozen enter your home, also uninvited, and you are again responsible for the health and wellbeing of each one.

Would you accept this responsibility?

Do you even have the means to do so?

And if you were criticized for not doing enough for your uninvited guests or told that you had manufactured a false “crisis,” how would you respond?

Tom Kirkman III

High Point

