For a better understanding of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, consider your situation if a dozen people, some with children, entered your home uninvited this afternoon.
And at that moment, consider that you are charged with feeding, clothing, sheltering and providing any needed medical services to them for days on end.
And the next day, and each day after that, another dozen enter your home, also uninvited, and you are again responsible for the health and wellbeing of each one.
Would you accept this responsibility?
Do you even have the means to do so?
And if you were criticized for not doing enough for your uninvited guests or told that you had manufactured a false “crisis,” how would you respond?
Tom Kirkman III
High Point