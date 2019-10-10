Florida men tied to Giuliani, Ukraine probe arrested (copy)

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Thursday before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Minneapolis, for a campaign rally.

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

I like to learn and I like to see good things happening with our country. A good leader and role model is hard to find.

If I was working at a big company and I started to cheat, lie, steal and tell my co-workers off, just to get what I wanted in life, it would be all about me. And I do not think I would have a job for long. I would have to leave with a negative mark on my record.

So, how can Trump and his gang of bad men still have their jobs? They badmouth and cut people down who do not follow him. These are grown people who attack others and do not care what they say. Maybe there is money involved: Say whatever you want just to make someone look bad and you get more money.

I quote the words Trump likes to say: “You’re fired!” It’s time for Trump to leave the White House and for us to get a president back into office like Barack Obama.

James Fleming

Clemmons

