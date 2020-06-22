There is a relatively new word that now appears frequently in opinion columns: “whataboutery.” Wikipedia defines this as discrediting “an opponent’s position by charging them with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving their argument.”
The column by Henry Olsen (June 17) is full of it (pun intended).
Is there a problem with the president’s health? We cannot know about his health by writing about the health of former presidents or candidates, as Olsen did. The only real way for the public to know for sure is for this president to release his health records.
Of course, not the one he dictated to his doctor in 2015, and not the incomplete one released recently.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
