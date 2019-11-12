In replying to Patricia Hurt (“It is God’s will that Trump is president, N&R, Nov. 10), I won’t attempt to trade Bible verses with her, though I could. That only wastes time and amuses the Devil. Instead, a few points.
1. I assume Ms. Hurt won’t be voting next November. If God decides who wins, what’s the point? And why risk backing the wrong horse?
2. God, in choosing world leaders, has made some strange choices. Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot? Should a good Christian have obeyed them? OK, I’ll concede Hitler; he was legitimately elected, and perhaps God had nothing to do with his rise to power.
3. Many evangelical leaders have said they support Trump because he’s good for their churches’ numbers. That may turn out not to be true. In any case, see Matthew 4:9. (Sorry, I had to quote that one.)
4. If you’re relying on God (or your pastor) to tell you how to vote, please stay home. You’re supposed to think it out for yourself.
Tony Davies
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.