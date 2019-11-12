In replying to Patricia Hurt (“It is God’s will that Trump is president, N&R, Nov. 10), I won’t attempt to trade Bible verses with her, though I could. That only wastes time and amuses the Devil. Instead, a few points.

1. I assume Ms. Hurt won’t be voting next November. If God decides who wins, what’s the point? And why risk backing the wrong horse?

2. God, in choosing world leaders, has made some strange choices. Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot? Should a good Christian have obeyed them? OK, I’ll concede Hitler; he was legitimately elected, and perhaps God had nothing to do with his rise to power.

3. Many evangelical leaders have said they support Trump because he’s good for their churches’ numbers. That may turn out not to be true. In any case, see Matthew 4:9. (Sorry, I had to quote that one.)

4. If you’re relying on God (or your pastor) to tell you how to vote, please stay home. You’re supposed to think it out for yourself.

Tony Davies

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments