Patricia Hurt (column, “It is God’s will that Trump is president,” Nov. 10) begins with a (sort of) valid biblical argument for God backing Trump as president: Romans 13:1-5.
Following that proof texting, we’d have to assume that whoever is in government office is God’s choice for our authority. Following that, we’d have to assume God has handed over his authority to whomever won the election, be they good or evil.
I’m not going to proof text, but I’m sure I could find a Bible verse that asks one to try to distinguish between good and evil.
Ms. Hurt’s defense of God’s word falls apart when she plays partisan politics by stating that a Democrat could never have accomplished the good Trump has achieved.
She has found bibIical justification for an inept, immoral man.
Meg Huffman
Elon
