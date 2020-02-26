It is a sad, if predictable, commentary on the current state of politics to find people objecting to young people voting (“Busing students to polls to vote gets mixed reaction,” Feb. 25). Rather, we should be celebrating.
A habit established at a young age is likely to stick for many years. Students being taken to the polls to vote will grow up to become informed, regular voters — something that we claim to want. Indeed, after every election, commentators bemoan the pathetic turnout (under 60%) and note, correctly, that in other countries the turnout routinely exceeds 80%.
These young adults are seeing their civics classes come to life and are being shown that their actions and opinions matter. In an increasingly cynical world, how can we not celebrate impressing the habit of exercising one of our few civic responsibilities?
The schools are now turning out informed, engaged voters. There may yet be hope.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
High Point
