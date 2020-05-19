I was an accomplice in black jogger’s death
Who killed Ahmaud Arbery, the young man shot while jogging through a Georgia neighborhood? Two white men.
Want to know who else killed Arbery? I did.
When I moved my purse because I saw a black man coming.
When I called the police because I saw a black person in my neighborhood.
When I protested the new school district that put too many blacks in my kids’ school.
When I told my child she could not go to play with her black classmate.
When I laughed at the joke with the n-word in the punch line.
When I told my friends I’m so tired of hearing about race.
When I ridiculed black people’s names, grammar, pronunciation, music and more.
When I claimed I was never taught discrimination because my parents weren’t racist — in our all-white neighborhood, all-white school and all-white church.
When I told my preacher who rebuked racism to stop preaching politics.
When I said slavery ended 150 years ago and they got civil rights 50 years ago, so what is the problem?
I killed Arbery, by blindness to my own implicit bias and by denying the existence of systemic racism in our culture. Did you kill him, too?
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
