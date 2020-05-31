Let’s add “covidiots” to Charles Davenport’s list (“A glossary of the coronavirus,” May 17), designating persons of neo-fascist leanings who believe the myriad lies our trash-scrounging president twits — whoops — tweets, who mock and disparage our health professionals, who applaud plugs for ineffective and potentially fatal medications and treatments, and who place their “freedom” to be fools above the health and safety of fellow citizens.
Covidiots’ willingness to self-identify by going bare-faced in public places, dressing in their quaint, quasi-military costumes and red caps, and congregating oblivious to social distancing helps me understand whom to avoid and where to deny my custom.
As for our president, Baby DonnieJohnnie, it’s all about “I,” but his words and deeds show that his “I” stands for immaturity, ignorance, irresponsibility and incompetence.
His failure to plan and act has cost thousands of American lives. This feckless president claims powers he doesn’t have, fails to use the powers he does have, and tries to impose an absolute right to lie by making the dregs of his egomaniacal world view impervious to fact-checking.
As the situation in Minneapolis shows, our WOPRAT (Worst President of All Times) seldom finds a problem he can’t make worse.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
