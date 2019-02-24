I have become a big supporter of Trump’s border wall. After all, we need to keep all those criminals out of our country. None of us really believe that these people are just fleeing dangerous countries and want safety for their families like we do.
I think though we need to expand our use of walls. I think we need to consider building a wall to protect the country from that group in our country that has been most responsible for the mass shootings, illegal political activity and assassinations in our country.
Yes, I believe we should build a wall to keep the white males out of the country. Sadly for me, this would include me. And even more sadly, the country would no longer have its president, vice president, most of the Republican Party, or many Christian evangelical leaders.
However, I fully believe the country would survive this great loss. And since location of the wall could be a logistical problem, I would suggest building it around Montana, where most of the men there are already white and they support wall building. Also, think of all the new supporters that our country would have for building a wall.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro