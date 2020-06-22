The arrogance of Marc Thiessen (June 18. “Kneeling during anthem is anti-U.S.”) is breathtaking. According to Mr. Thiessen, anyone who takes a knee during the national anthem is saying that America is evil and fundamentally racist and that the U.S. flag and military are symbols of oppression. And that, in short, he or she is un-American.

When I stand for the national anthem, I am saying that I respect the flag as a symbol of one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. However, I understand that those who kneel are saying that America has not, in fact, provided liberty and justice for all. They are exercising their God-given and constitutional right to speak truth to power and Mr. Thiessen’s divisive rhetoric undermines not only that right but also the flag as a symbol of one indivisible nation.

Mike Abel

Greensboro

