That man in the White House has stirred up a tweet storm once again, this time calling for his most vocal critics in Congress, who, not coincidentally, are women of color, to leave the country because they disagree with his immigration policy. It’s clear that he targets these Congress members because their very presence puts the lie to his call to “Make America Great Again.” They remind us that this country was made great by making a place for everyone, regardless of their race or ethnicity, to be the best they can be.
He Who Will Not Be Named later tweeted, “These are people that hate our country. If you’re not happy here, you can leave.” This is nothing but a childish taunt and a dictator’s defense. It is beneath the office of the president, and disgraces those who occupied that office in the past, men like Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt who believed in democracy and in “out of many, one” so strongly that they gave their lives in its defense.
I love this country. That’s why I oppose everything He Who Will Not Be Named is doing. It’s my flag too, and I’m not going anywhere.
Jim Senter
Rougemont