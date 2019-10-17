A bill in North Carolina would give teachers funds to participate in strategic police training that would allow teachers to have weapons in the classroom. Teachers would go through a required amount of training and then be allowed to have a gun that would be accessible in classrooms.
As a student in Greensboro who plans to be a middle school teacher in Rockingham County Schools, I believe this bill is very dangerous and opens many doors for misuse. It is our hope that teachers would do the right thing with their weapons, but who is to say they will? I understand this policy would be for the safety of the children, but having a gun in the classroom is unsafe. There would be many what-ifs if teachers were able to have guns. Unfortunately, if this bill were to be passed I cannot say that I would still want to be a teacher or even want my children to be enrolled in any North Carolina Schools.
Mikayla Houghton
Reidsville
