As a former registered Democrat, I am reassured that I made the right decision to leave the Democratic Party many years ago. All one has to do is watch the evening news and see the rioting, looting and violence occurring in cities controlled by Democratic leadership.

Peaceful protest should happen when an injustice occurs, but these so-called leaders allow things to get out of hand to the extreme before they will act. To vote Democratic is to vote for more of the same.

Maurice Chilton

Greensboro

