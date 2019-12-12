Every night I wash my face and rinse and think about the bacteria and vicious viruses flowing into the water and down through the pipes to the Earth. Then I think about how the Earth will transform it into something nutritious or helpful or companionable to whatever form of life is here after we are gone.
Then I wonder if there will even be another life form here. Also, I wonder if there will be an Earth left after we’re gone and finished with our destruction of it.
There may be a few tufts of grass, bits of dirt, but maybe nothing else but sadness and tears for all we’ve had and lost.
Gay Cheney
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yep, it sucks...nothing will be left ‘cept a few tufts of grass and bits of dirt, in about 12 years.....sniff sniff......but thanks for a comical diversion from the plethora of orange man bad letters!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.