UN chief warns of ‘point of no return’ on climate change (copy)

A woman sits on the floor looking at her phone a day before the start of the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid on Dec. 1.

 Paul White

Every night I wash my face and rinse and think about the bacteria and vicious viruses flowing into the water and down through the pipes to the Earth. Then I think about how the Earth will transform it into something nutritious or helpful or companionable to whatever form of life is here after we are gone.

Then I wonder if there will even be another life form here. Also, I wonder if there will be an Earth left after we’re gone and finished with our destruction of it.

There may be a few tufts of grass, bits of dirt, but maybe nothing else but sadness and tears for all we’ve had and lost.

Gay Cheney

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments