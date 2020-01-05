Voter ID should have been made a law long ago. We have to show an ID — and a lot of the time more than one — almost everywhere and voting is crucial. We must have totally honest elections for our country to be run correctly and fairly.

And I can’t see where race has anything to do with difficulty in voting. I have been disabled for many years and have had no vehicle for a few years and never had an aide. I am by myself in senior public housing.

Voting has been a big hardship for me for years but I have never missed an election. You get done what you want to get done.

Elizabeth A. Jones

Greensboro

