Voter ID should have been made a law long ago. We have to show an ID — and a lot of the time more than one — almost everywhere and voting is crucial. We must have totally honest elections for our country to be run correctly and fairly.
And I can’t see where race has anything to do with difficulty in voting. I have been disabled for many years and have had no vehicle for a few years and never had an aide. I am by myself in senior public housing.
Voting has been a big hardship for me for years but I have never missed an election. You get done what you want to get done.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.