I enjoyed Bob Orr’s column regarding Black Lives Matter (June 28). I agree with his point that the Black Lives Matter movement does not mean that all lives do not matter.
It is a recognition that the value of black lives (particularly lives of black men) has been diminished by slavery, racism, poverty and other societal discrimination.
Certainly all lives matter, but those who question the Black Lives Matter movement ignore the fact that African Americans, while only 12% of the population, account for 25% of police killings and black men are 2½ times more likely to be killed by police than whites.
Its purpose is to focus attention on the value and potential of the lives of African Americans, and does not in any way diminish lives of anyone else.
Those who object to the term Black Lives Matter miss the point of the movement: Black lives are just as valuable and meaningful as others. Our Constitution guarantees it.
I admit that I supported a system of racism and discrimination for years because I did not raise my voice and say publicly that “this is wrong,” even though I knew in my heart that it was.
It is time for us to improve the justice system, remove the symbols of racism and pay attention to the real message: that people of color deserve to be treated with dignity and respect because they are Americans, just like me.
I, for one, will make every effort to do that.
H. Graham Dail
Greensboro
Black on black violence in Chicago- you may want to start your crusade there.
