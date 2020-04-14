Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one

Lowe's customers wear gloves and masks as they shop on April 3 in New York. 

 Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

I went to buy groceries in my mask today, and one couple thought I looked comical.

They said, so I could hear it, “Boy these masks look stupid! I won’t wear one.”

“I hope if I get it, I die quick!”

I hope they read this. My reaction is: If you don’t mind dying, that’s your choice.

But what if you get the virus without getting sick? That happens, people. Do you have no one whom you love? Whom are you willing to risk infecting and killing if you get this bug?

Just get a mask to use when you get gas or groceries. Who cares what it looks like?

If you know someone who thinks like that couple, please share this truth. It affects everyone.

Eric Harrington

Greensboro

