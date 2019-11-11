A recent letter to the editor presented a view of downtown with vacant buildings and trash on the streets. I have a different view of that same downtown where I was born, grew up and have worked almost all of my professional career.
What I see is a vibrant place. New companies moving in and opening offices and headquarters. I see a dozen or more major buildings being renovated, restored and upgraded. I see boundless energy among those who live, work or play downtown. I see business and social and entertainment events for every age, stage and interest. I see energy and enthusiasm. I see a magnet for people, young and old. I see a bright and vibrant future.
Thank you to all who continue to transform this vital place I am proud to call home.
Doug Copeland
Greensboro
