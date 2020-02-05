Democrats suffer from obsessive/compulsive disorder with their nonstop stalking, harassing, obstructing and slandering of President Trump. They need an intervention possibly in the form of legal prosecution. Who provides “oversight” for a seditious House of Representatives besides voters?
Vowing to continue to “investigate Trump” (read: create more fake bombshells), Democrats show all voters why they are unfit to represent our constitutional government. With all their energy consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome, they have no time for real issues affecting the country or their voters.
Their banana republic mentality creates the real threat to our form of government, rule of law and the Bill of Rights — proving again they are guilty of what they blame Republicans for. Their “thinking” voters are jumping ship for Republican candidates supporting America First policies, jobs, neighborhood safety and security, and common sense — including black Americans.
Our founders warned us that they had given us a government that requires honorable elected officials. That means honest, dedicated to truth, aligned with the original intent of our Constitution, and working for the best interest of the country and the people they represent.
Team Pelosi/Schiff/Nadler/Schumer fail miserably on all counts.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.