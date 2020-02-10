Leonard Pitts (column, “Graham gets morally aplopletic ... about halftime,” Feb. 7) rightly castigates the Rev. Franklin Graham and other evangelicals for overlooking Donald Trump’s immorality.

It is hypocritical to condemn some immorality and not all of it. Maybe we are all hypocrites!

Pitts himself and other liberals are hypocritical to criticize “ripping babies out of parents arms” but to approve ripping babies out of mothers’ wombs or to speak against Trump’s sexual exploits but not the NFL’s blatant exploitation of women.

Pitts is correct, however, that this nation has “no moral direction” or “idea what moral even looks like.”

We all are standing in need of prayer and repentance.

Harry Smith

Eden

