In mid-September High Point University announced its new 10-year, $1 billion transformational-growth plan. The plan will include a new library, academic programs, new facilities, a Division I ice hockey facility and an endowment for scholarships. According to the announcement, the scholarships will be focused on first-generation students, diversity, academic excellence and veterans.
Out of high school, I received a “presidential scholarship” from the college for academic excellence. It reduced the private school costs so it was close to state college tuition.
Since my father attended a business school and not college, I was a first-generation student. I appreciate that scholarship and hope other students from this area of the state will benefit from the new scholarships at this wonderful school.
What was then High Point College provided me with a gateway to UNC School of Law and a career in law. There were many other students — future teachers, ministers, business people and others during my college years — who benefited from their years there.
Future students will benefit even more.
Robert (Bob) P. Williams
Asheboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.