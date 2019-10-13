In mid-September High Point University announced its new 10-year, $1 billion transformational-growth plan. The plan will include a new library, academic programs, new facilities, a Division I ice hockey facility and an endowment for scholarships. According to the announcement, the scholarships will be focused on first-generation students, diversity, academic excellence and veterans.

Out of high school, I received a “presidential scholarship” from the college for academic excellence. It reduced the private school costs so it was close to state college tuition.

Since my father attended a business school and not college, I was a first-generation student. I appreciate that scholarship and hope other students from this area of the state will benefit from the new scholarships at this wonderful school.

What was then High Point College provided me with a gateway to UNC School of Law and a career in law. There were many other students — future teachers, ministers, business people and others during my college years — who benefited from their years there.

Future students will benefit even more.

Robert (Bob) P. Williams

Asheboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments