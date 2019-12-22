silent sam protest (copy)

A statue supporter holds a variation of the Confederate flag while he screams at protesters Aug. 25, 2018, at the base of Silent Sam in Chapel Hill.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Charles Davenport is exactly right (column, Dec. 15). The conversation is not about facts, it is about feelings. The facts are clear. 1) Statues are monuments to history; they were erected to show that Reconstruction was dead and Jim Crow was alive. 2) The Civil War was an active rebellion that Abe Lincoln chose not to label traitorous. 3) The Civil War was about states’ rights — the right of states to allow their citizens to own and sell people. 4) African Americans have been disadvantaged by the lack of ability to own land and vote, and by unequal educational and job prospects that have implications to this day.

The feelings are also clear. To understand that, try imagining how you would feel when viewing a statue that honored people who had defended the right to enslave your ancestors. How much history would you be absorbing from a statue erected to someone who may have stood in a crowd observing the beating or lynching of one of your forefathers? If we are to focus on feelings, we should focus first on the feelings of the victims.

If Davenport truly is a student of history he might be advocating for more statues. Statues of Union soldiers who fought to keep our country together and statues commemorating the Africans who built much of this country, placed side by side with every existing Confederate statue. This would truly help people understand the horrors of that rebellion and the long-term effects of America’s Original Sin.

Ronnie Grabon

Greensboro

