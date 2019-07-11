My God, when does it end? Now we have a president who once touted his relationship with a convicted sex offender, a pedophile whom he described as a “terrific guy.” Trump’s labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, played a key role in the lax punishment for sex crimes by Jeffrey Epstein while Acosta was a U.S. attorney in Florida in the early 2000s.
These are the men in charge of our country. These are the social circles these men have kept. How much longer can people support this president and those around him? When is enough enough? What other shoes are going to drop around Trump’s relationship with Epstein? The moral corruption, the lack of real leadership in our country is stunning. Look at the revolving door in Homeland Security. How much more can we stand?
God help us and I hope we are able to help ourselves soon and at the voting booths in 2020.
Mike Yow
Greensboro