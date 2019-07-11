Whispers, suspicion about Epstein on Caribbean island (copy)

In this July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15.

 The Associated Press

My God, when does it end? Now we have a president who once touted his relationship with a convicted sex offender, a pedophile whom he described as a “terrific guy.” Trump’s labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, played a key role in the lax punishment for sex crimes by Jeffrey Epstein while Acosta was a U.S. attorney in Florida in the early 2000s.

These are the men in charge of our country. These are the social circles these men have kept. How much longer can people support this president and those around him? When is enough enough? What other shoes are going to drop around Trump’s relationship with Epstein? The moral corruption, the lack of real leadership in our country is stunning. Look at the revolving door in Homeland Security. How much more can we stand?

God help us and I hope we are able to help ourselves soon and at the voting booths in 2020.

Mike Yow

Greensboro

