Is there no tipping point? Is there no point at which the Republicans in Congress will say “enough” to this president? Is there no decency?
I have contacted Mark Walker’s office and was told that he has no comment on the matter. I was told by Thom Tillis’ staff the same thing. Of course, it is impossible to reach anyone in Richard Burr’s office to find his position on this.
For me, this lack of response from all can only imply agreement.
Every day a new outrage. And he remains unchecked.
Oh, USA, whither goest thou?
Cynthia Strauff Schaub
Greensboro