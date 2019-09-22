I am a fan of public art and generally enjoy the work Greensboro has on display — both publicly and privately funded — but I personally think we’ve reached the saturation point.
Today, while driving down Battleground Avenue, I was overwhelmed by the number of murals in succession. Do we have to cover every wall with paint?
Can’t reclaimed brick stand as a thing of beauty on its own? There is a point when too much of anything just becomes too much. Enough already.
Heidi Holley
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.