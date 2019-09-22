Marty Kotis expands collection of murals (copy)

Raleigh resident Adam Smith takes photos of murals painted on the back wall of Red Cinemas.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

I am a fan of public art and generally enjoy the work Greensboro has on display — both publicly and privately funded — but I personally think we’ve reached the saturation point.

Today, while driving down Battleground Avenue, I was overwhelmed by the number of murals in succession. Do we have to cover every wall with paint?

Can’t reclaimed brick stand as a thing of beauty on its own? There is a point when too much of anything just becomes too much. Enough already.

Heidi Holley

Greensboro

