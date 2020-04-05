The U.S. intelligence community informed President Trump about the coronavirus in early January — repeat, early January. But he downplayed it: “totally under control,” (interview Jan. 22); “in great shape” (remarks, Feb. 10); “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear” (remarks, Feb. 27). And he tweeted much more misinformation.
While intelligence officials and scientists were pleading, Trump took 67 days to declare a national emergency — six weeks after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency on Jan. 30.
Facing acute shortages of ventilators, state governors begged Trump for weeks to use the Defense Production Act (DPA). Then on March 18, he announced that he would invoke the act — but did not actually do so. On March 27, he finally invoked DPA — wasting three full months.
How many people will die as a result of Trump’s failed leadership? People who might have lived if only he had taken appropriate action in January—10,000 or 100,000 — or even more?
Trump’s dangerous inaction could result in more Americans dying than on 9/11 (2,605 dead) or in Vietnam (58,220).
For those who think the president has done well, go back to your Fox News.
The rest of us will recognize unnecessary death and vote in November.
John White
Raleigh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.