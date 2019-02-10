Do you want a laugh; the kind of laugh that makes liquid come out of your nose when you’re drinking?
Here is the joke that did it for me: Sen. Mitch McConnell called the bill to make Election Day a federal holiday, a ”power grab” by Democrats.
He never explained why allowing more people to vote, when they normally couldn’t get off from work on Election Day, would favor one party or the other.
It must be that he is afraid it would favor Democrats.
Sen. Kristen Gillibrand said that expanding voting isn’t a power grab, but democracy, and “literally, the entire point of our representative government.”
The members of Congress who represent us should reflect the views of their constituents most of the time. The best way to ensure this is to increase the voting sample of the registered electorate.
A recent poll showed that 54 percent of Americans approved of the bill.
Once we stop laughing at McConnell, it behooves us to ensure that our representatives are aware of this.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro