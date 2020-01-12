How long are we going to let Trump, McConnell and Graham pervert and twist the United States Constitution?
How fair is the trial when the jury announces the verdict before hand?
Is there anyone in the country under the illusion that this will be fair?
Trump, McConnell and Graham sold their souls long ago. All that’s left is the empty black hole.
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
