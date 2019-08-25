I read in News & Record that the annual Dixie Classic Fair was started in 1882 in Winston Salem. The City Council is now proceeding to change the name because the word Dixie was said to be racist by some people. So sad ... no more Dixie cups.
With all that’s going on in that city, our state and our country, those politicians devote time and a lot of tax dollars to this! While Rome burns the politicians fiddle. God help us all.
With this as a threshold for the word, name, monument, history “police,” next they may demand changing Washington and Lee to Dick and Jane, the Washington Monument to Palookaville Monument (I understand the younger generation has no idea who Joe Palooka was), Washington, D.C., to Gotham, D.C., South Carolina to Kind of Carolina, and away we go!
Not the least last: The city was named in part for Maj. Joseph Winston, a slave owner in the 1700s. How about changing city name to just Salem?
Oops, that won’t work. It’s the brand name of cigarettes that killed millions and a town that drowned “witches.” I could go on, but who cares other than little ole me and a few witches.
Jim Turnage
Greensboro