America, love it or leave it. That phrase has been bandied about lately. An underlying question is how do we define what it is about America that we love?
Do we love the words in our declaration of independence that say all are endowed with unalienable rights including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Do we love our endeavor to be a society that allows anyone to pursue his or her dream? Do we love attempting to live the golden rule of do unto others as you would have them do unto you? Do we love setting an example for others around the world who wish to pursue a nobler life?
Or do we love our diminishing stature in the eyes of other countries? Do we love the growing disparity between the wealthy and the rest of society? Do we love allowing foreign governments to interfere in our elections?
Do we love the weakening of our institutions of law? Do we love our reduced respect for truth?
Perhaps some have forgotten that we pledged to be one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown