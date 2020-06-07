Downtown Greensboro damage (copy)

Charlie Grocery owner Young Oh measures a broken window at the Elm Street market on June 1. The store was vandalized and looted during a protest Sunday night.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

I cannot understand the logic behind the apparent Greensboro policy that “officers won’t respond to areas that could put them … in an unsafe situation.” On Saturday night, after the protesters had left, vandals and looters remained behind to ransack businesses in downtown Greensboro. When business owners called the police multiple times, no one came. One officer who was downtown reportedly said, “We can’t help you.”

Policing is unbelievably challenging work. Officers have to switch from being Officer Friendly to handling violent criminals in a heartbeat. They risk their lives every day. We know this.

But they are law enforcement officers. The law was being broken for hours on Saturday night, with impunity. No one is asking that a “lone officer or a small number” go into danger. But officers were out in large numbers during the peaceful protest. So I cannot understand why large numbers could not have been downtown to stop the violence and bring the perpetrators to justice. What is the point of having a police department if they do not intervene when the law is being broken?

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments