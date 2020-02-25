Without taking sides in the ongoing “Obama worst vs. Trump best” debate, I am curious what criteria those “200 actual presidential scholars” used who “rated Trump dead last as the worst in U.S. history,” especially given some of Trump’s accomplishments (e.g., number of jobs created; 49-year low rate of unemployment claims; highest level of median household income; historic low unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans; almost 3.9 million Americans lifted off food stamps, etc.).
In December 2019, U.S. News & World Report listed the “10 Worst U.S. Presidents” (and even added five “Dishonorable Mentions”), and Trump’s name was nowhere to be found.
Jim Ertner
Greensboro
