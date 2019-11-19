White House seeks disclosure of actual health care prices (copy) (copy)

President Donald Trump 

 Associated Press

Six associates of President Trump have been convicted of crimes since he took office.

And yet Trump still has an 80% approval rating with Republicans. What does that say about today’s Republican Party?

Stan Garber Jr.

Greensboro

