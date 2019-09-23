I never thought a morally bankrupt truly evil individual would ever be president.
I also never thought that anyone could be gullible enough to believe the empty promises made by a professional world-class liar and cheat like Donald Trump.
Trump proves to me that my opinion is justified on a daily basis. There is no level of depravity or evilness that this president will not sink to get what he wants.
We as a country have let the hate and racists like Trump take over.
I say it is time we take back our country, put Trump in a prison cell where he belongs and we restore morality and brotherly love instead of the hate that Trump has used for his own benefit.
Where are the Republican voices now.?
Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, stand up and be counted among those who hold Trump responsible for his lawless and corrupt actions!
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
So, am I to understand that you are not in love with our current duly elected President? Let me suggest that you are naive as to true evil. If you lived in a country run by a truly evil person, you wouldn’t be so foolish as to write such a letter, for fear that you would suffer. You take your freedom for granted and are spoiled by it.
