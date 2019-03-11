The irony of Michael Cohen, son of a Holocaust survivor, working so many years to gain the favor of a man he now calls a racist, is surreal.
And yet, as we count the many other Jewish supporters of President Trump, we also count the arrows launched into the soul of Judaism.
The history of Jews who were complicit in Nazi Germany is painful for every modern Jew.
And yet, we see it being played out before our very eyes in the actions of men like Sheldon Adelson, Jared Kushner, Ben Shapiro and David Horowitz. Remember Roy Cohn, Sen. McCarthy’s right-hand man and Trump mentor, who was “excommunicated” when he developed AIDS? Modern-day kapos.
Black Americans have their own “crosses” to bear.
Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas come to mind. But their blackness makes them outliers instead of assimilation wannabes.
Jewish apologists for unfettered capitalism and white supremacy are more easily camouflaged.
When exposed as Jews, however, they share a common social fate.
Thus, Michael Cohen’s fall from grace remains a modern-day lesson in betrayal and subsequent search for redemption.
It is an opportunity for each of us to reflect on what constitutes an ethical life.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro