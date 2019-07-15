Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door.” Capitalism at its finest.
... And perhaps the answer to solving the health care crisis looming over the country as we near an important election.
Some candidates are for Medicare for all and would do away with private insurance. These folks will be labeled as “socialists” by conservatives.
There is another way — a capitalist way — to get to broader health care coverage for our populace: Medicare for all who want it.
In capital markets, the best product at the best price wins. If we made Medicare offerings better than private insurance companies’ offerings, both the public and employers would purchase it over less-featured, more expensive plans.
In this way, a gradual phasing out of private health insurance would occur over time.
Private health insurers have bloated budgets that need to support fat-cat salaries at the top and still show a profit at the expense of quality care for you, the insured.
Not so with Medicare, and that will create an opportunity to make Medicare plans better and less expensive.
Let the market decide!
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro