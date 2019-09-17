When a representative to the North Carolina House acts in a manner that is duplicitous and violates the public trust that individual is guilty of malfeasance and must either resign or be removed from office.
Such is the case regarding House Speaker Tim Moore. His rigging of the vote to override the governor’s budget veto violated not only the trust of the “other side”— the Democrats — but also violated the trust of the citizens of North Carolina.
Moore has admitted to an opportunistic calling for the vote when he knew there were few Democrats on the floor.
A member of the Republican Party had told key Democrats there would be no such vote that morning.
This behavior is not just unethical, it is totally unacceptable in the state legislature.
Judith Hartsook
Burlington
Hmmmm. But, of course, and Kavanaugh and Trump need to be impeached because they aren’t ultra liberals. Am I wrong to assume you failed to ask for President Clinton to resign?
