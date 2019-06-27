I recently had the unfortunate experience of having to be rushed to the hospital. Luckily, paramedics were at my house in minutes and we were off to Cone Hospital in no time. I was greeted at the ER by a team of doctors and nurses ready for me when I came through the doors. They were incredible — a team doing what they do best: save lives.
After several hours in the ER I was transferred to a room on the third floor east wing, where I would spend the next nine days. I could not have asked for a better team of nurses and aides. These men and women are No. 1 in my book, always professional, kind and compassionate.
After my stay on the third floor I was transferred to the fourth floor west, where I was once again blessed with an incredible team of nurses, aides and physical therapists. These folks know what they’re doing and do it well.
Throughout my stay at Cone I interacted with lab techs, maintenance people, food service, housekeeping, etc. Everyone, without exception, was professional and friendly.
I’ve been in and out of hospitals most of my life, both here and at Duke. This, by far was the most positive hospital experience I’ve had. Greensboro is lucky to have a hospital like Cone.
Stanley Garber Jr.
Greensboro