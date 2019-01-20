This letter is in reply to the approval of a apartment complex on Horse Pen Creek Road last week by the Greensboro City Council.
The council must be getting paid off for approving such a huge project.
Even when it becomes wider, Horse Pen Creek will be a road that is full of homes and businesses. It is already congested and a pain to drive down.
I purposely avoid that road unless there is something that is down that road.
Northwest Guilford County has many other places to build. Stop building on on Horse Pen Creek Road.
This just shows that the City Council may not travel down that road. Maybe I should apply to build the largest skyscraper in the world on Horse Pen because that is something else we don’t need there.
Jayson Nadelson
Greensboro