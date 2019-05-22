Regarding the news story “Duke, N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill will get new SAT ‘adversity scores’ for applicants” (May 19):
As dumbed-down as public education is, lots of folks still can’t make it.
So, let’s pass an act making a “C” start at 55 and a “D” start at 40.
And of course, we need to dumb down the college-admissions SAT exam even more, with an up to 100-point “adversity score” — “adversity” meaning “racial preference,” of course.
Remember how American education works now? If you can’t pass the test, change the test. If you can’t make the grade, lower the grade.
As for race and education, we used to believe that “children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” and by honest academic achievement. Still a great dream!
Bob Gaines
Greensboro