This is in response to Melanie Rodenbough’s letter on Oct. 17. She states that the phrase, “Love the sinner, hate the sin,” is self-righteous and unbiblical.
However, the Bible is very clear that God loves sinners, and we are all guilty, but God also hates sin. You cannot read Leviticus 18: 22, Leviticus 20:13, or Romans 1:18-32, and not see that God hates sin. Each of these sections also concludes that homosexuality is sin.
The stability or longevity of the homosexual relationship is irrelevant, since it was sinful to begin with. Sin does not cease to be sin with the passage of time. Sin is rebellion against God, and a sinful lifestyle, in whatever form it takes, including homosexuality, does not qualify one for leadership or service in the church. Such a lifestyle disqualifies from leadership and service.
Ms. Rodenbough is correct in her statement that “bad teaching = bad fruit,” for if the teaching (that homosexuality is not sinful) is in direct rebellion against the clear revelation of God’s word, the fruit of that teaching will also be corrupted.
May the truth of God’s word, and not the distortion of it, be always preeminent.
Tim Martin
Greensboro
