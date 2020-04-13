Now that President Trump has finally publicly voiced the long-held belief shared by many Republicans that “if you ever agreed to it (reforms in the stimulus bill that would have made it easier to vote), you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again”? I believe we can finally stop the shameful charade of “voter fraud” allegations. As many have felt all along, the dominant idea behind voter ID, reduced hours for early voting, elimination of convenient locations of voting sites, more frequent purging of the voter registration rolls, objections to easier mail-in ballots, rejection of an Election Day holiday, etc., etc., are simply efforts by the Republican legislative majority to suppress voter turnout.
The latest example in Wisconsin of holding an in-person election in the midst of a pandemic surely must prove once and for all that the reprehensible belief behind all the Republican rhetoric and action is nothing less than the continuation of the same discrimination which has been a blight on the high ideals outlined in our Declaration of Independence for more than 150 years.
Voter suppression is truly the antithesis of democracy. The Grand Old Party has sadly become the anti-democratic (not anti-Democrat) party.
Kenneth Sisk
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.