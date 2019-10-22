Former Attorney General Eric Holder came on Oct. 17 to N.C. A&T on a mission to address redistricting on behalf of All On The Line, supposedly a “grass-roots effort” to eliminate gerrymandering. But the next paragraph in the story gave him away.
This organization is funded by the Democratic Party, supporting Democrats in order to take control of redistricting efforts in 2021. In other words, the Democrats want to be in charge of gerrymandering in 2021.
Grass-roots? I don’t think so.
Kent French
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.