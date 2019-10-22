Eric Holder roundtable on redistricting (copy)

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in a roundtable discussion on redistricting with N.C. A&T students on Oct. 17.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

Former Attorney General Eric Holder came on Oct. 17 to N.C. A&T on a mission to address redistricting on behalf of All On The Line, supposedly a “grass-roots effort” to eliminate gerrymandering. But the next paragraph in the story gave him away.

This organization is funded by the Democratic Party, supporting Democrats in order to take control of redistricting efforts in 2021. In other words, the Democrats want to be in charge of gerrymandering in 2021.

Grass-roots? I don’t think so.

Kent French

Greensboro

