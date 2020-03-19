Is Washington really considering sending checks to everyone now?
Is that their way of saying we’re taking action … by adding another trillion dollars in debt?
I am overly suspicious, but I hope their intentions are other than buying reelection.
No one blames our elected leaders for the pandemic. But the money might be better spent in funding the research needed to get testing now, a vaccine developed sooner and better preparedness for the future. Hold off any direct payments for now.
Americans have pulled together before — especially in times of crisis.
What we really need now is a president we can believe and trust and the efforts of an undivided government.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
