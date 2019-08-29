Supreme Court Evangelicals (copy)
Steve Helber

Consider:

  • “For out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34).
  • “You are known by the company you keep” (my mom).
  • “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20).

We have a president who cannot tell the truth, having amassed 12,000-plus lies and fabrications — who is boastful, conceited and without compassion.

We have a Republican Party that is complicit in supporting the destruction of our nation’s moral foundations.

We have writers who turn a blind eye and ignore this. They defend the words and actions of Donald Trump and his appointees as not being the evil actions that they are.

“Don’t believe your eyes and ears.”— D. Trump.

I support and concur with the conclusions of Pastor Jeff Paschal: You cannot be a Christian and support either Donald Trump or the current Republican Party. To do so is a direct contradiction and hypocrisy of the core principles of the faith. Therefore, no Republican should be elected to any office and those in place should be voted out.

Jade Osborne

Greensboro

