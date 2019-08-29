Consider:
- “For out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34).
- “You are known by the company you keep” (my mom).
- “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20).
We have a president who cannot tell the truth, having amassed 12,000-plus lies and fabrications — who is boastful, conceited and without compassion.
We have a Republican Party that is complicit in supporting the destruction of our nation’s moral foundations.
We have writers who turn a blind eye and ignore this. They defend the words and actions of Donald Trump and his appointees as not being the evil actions that they are.
“Don’t believe your eyes and ears.”— D. Trump.
I support and concur with the conclusions of Pastor Jeff Paschal: You cannot be a Christian and support either Donald Trump or the current Republican Party. To do so is a direct contradiction and hypocrisy of the core principles of the faith. Therefore, no Republican should be elected to any office and those in place should be voted out.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.