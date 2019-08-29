School sign (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The recent article announcing that a recommendation to return surplus revenue to North Carolinians was moving toward the Senate floor was welcome news to this educator.

Maybe with the additional $125, I could pick up some much-needed school supplies! Or perhaps a fan to cool off my students as they squeeze themselves into my toasty room.

Maybe I could pay a nurse to come by for an additional couple of hours to see a few kids in case they get sick on any day except Tuesday when the school nurse is in. Or hire a therapist for my students dealing with abuse and addiction, though they probably wouldn’t be able to stay long for $125. But maybe we could help one kid, and that would be something.

Maybe with their $125 my colleagues would find it easier to say no to driving the bus part time to supplement their stagnant wages and could instead make engaging lesson plans like they want to.

Or maybe instead of being so shortsighted and spreading around too little money, the N.C. General Assembly could consider doing something radical, like investing in North Carolina’s future.

Jonathan Ball

Greensboro

