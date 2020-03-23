Every day good citizens step up in ways that inspire us. As a family physician in a small town I see our community coming together to face a terrible, life-threatening pandemic. Many will step up in spite of the risks to themselves.
Sen. Richard Burr reassured us that our government was the best prepared to handle this crisis yet he knew differently. He decided to sell as much as $1.5 million in stocks rather than sound the alarm. We lost several weeks as a country to prepare.
Lives will be lost due to his inaction. Now he desires to have the Senate Ethics Committee clear his name.
How about letting the FBI and Securities & Exchange Commission look into insider trading?
My daughter is at the Air Force Academy. Their motto: “Integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do.” Sen. Burr failed all three by his actions. Years from now, when his money is dust, history will judge. The USA Hall of Shame: Benedict Arnold and Richard Burr.
He may not be found guilty by his buddies but he will forever be known for his criminal negligence and selfishness.
This is his Scarlett Letter of Shame that neither he nor history can remove.
Scott Luking
Reidsville
