I love history and enjoy reading the News & Record’s “On This Day” section. Thursday, Oct. 10, was the 52nd anniversary of the Outer Space Treaty, which prohibited the placing of weapons of mass destruction on the moon or elsewhere in space.
If Trump hears about this, he’ll get the U.S. out of another treaty and try to figure out how to market property for rent on the moon.
Deby Simmerson
High Point
